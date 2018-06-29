Piers Morgan attempted to smooth things over with Danny Dyer on live TV on Thursday night over comments he made about this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants, which include the actor’s daughter Dani But the ‘EastEnders’ star - who was a guest on ITV’s one-off ‘Good Evening Britain’ alongside Pamela Anderson, Jeremy Corbyn and Amir Khan - wasn’t having any of it.

Piers told him: “Danny, before we go any further, you may have been led to believe from social media that I’ve spent the last three weeks calling every contestant on Love Island a ‘bunch of brain dead zombies.’ “I’d like to clarify that obviously doesn’t include anyone in the villa who is called Dani Dyer, which I believe is your daughter... There’s been a terrible misunderstanding. He added: “She is obviously a shining oasis of intelligence and beauty and grace. I’m sorry. I’m sorry about any misunderstanding that may have arisen.” But an unimpressed Danny hit back, telling him: “Just stop talking Piers. You’re just talking and rambling on.”

Danny then revealed he didn’t initially want Dani, 22, to take part in the hit ITV2 show but was now backing her to win. He told hosts Piers and Susanna Reid: “I didn’t want her to do it. I’d never seen it before. You fear as a father but it’s entertainment. “It’s a game show and there’s 50 grand at stake which is a lot of dough and Dani’s going to win it.” He continued: “It was her decision. She’s a grown adult, she’s a smart kid.” But Danny made it clear what the outcome would be if Dani’s boyfriend, Jack, attempted to sleep with her on the show. “I’ll strangle him or something... no, I’m joking,” he said. “Listen, I cannot moan as a father. She hasn’t put a foot wrong. Me and my wife are like parents of the year, so we are just watching it unfold and it ain’t that bad.” During the same show, Danny turned the air blue when he was asked his views on Brexit, repeatedly referring to former Prime Minister David Cameron as a “twat”.