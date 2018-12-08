ENTERTAINMENT
Danny Dyer's 'Have I Got News For You' Stint Really Divided Viewers

This one split people right down the middle.

Following his Brexit rant earlier this year, Danny Dyer seemed like the perfect choice to guest host ‘Have I Got News For You’ - or so producers might have thought. 

The ‘EastEnders’ actor’s turn at the helm of the comedy panel show actually really divided viewers on Friday night. 

Danny Dyer on 'Have I Got News For You'

While many loved his trademark banter, others were less impressed by his presenting ability. 

Some branded him “wooden” as he tried to crack topical gags on the BBC show.

However, others hailed the idea of installing him as host as “genius”.  

His appearance on the show comes as it was rumoured Danny has signed a £1 million ‘golden handcuffs’ deal with the BBC. 

Danny took the helm of the BBC panel show

According to The Sun, he has signed a new contract with the broadcaster securing his talents on an exclusive basis. 

Earlier this week, Danny’s daughter, Dani, also revealed she had split from boyfriend Jack Fincham, four months after they had won ‘Love Island’. 

However, there was no mention of the break-up on the topical panel show, despite the story commanding many column inches this week. 

‘Have I Got News For You’ airs Fridays on BBC One. 

