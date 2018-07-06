'EastEnders' Fans Are Loving It As Danny Dyer's Character Declares 'It's Coming Home'

‘EastEnders’ fans were given a surprise treat during Thursday’s show, thanks to a last-minute scene involving Danny Dyer’s character which was inserted into the episode.
As is often the case with topical events such as the Brexit referendum and the birth of Prince Louis, ‘EastEnders’ bosses were able to hurriedly film a scene which saw Mick Carter passing comment on England’s success in the World Cup.
And yes, folks. He said it.
Mick was heard enthusiastically telling Halfway and Whitney: “Start believing - we’ve got Jordan Pickford between the sticks, Handsome Harry up front, even though he is Tottenham. Just give us the trophy.”
He then declared: “I tell you what, son. It’s coming home. It’s coming home.”
With the entire nation currently whipped up in World Cup fever, with even Prime Minister Theresa May being quizzed about whether she thinks “it’s coming home”, soap fans were loving hearing Danny Dyer getting in on the act...
Danny Dyer is currently stacking up viral moments, making headlines last week when he branded David Cameron a “twat” during an interview on ‘Good Evening Britain’, where he discussed the way the former PM stepped down in the wake of the Brexit referendum result.
He’ll be back on our screens in another capacity entirely in the not-too-distant future, with his wife Joanne Mas revealing that we can expect him to put in an appearance in the ‘Love Island’ villa soon, to surprise their daughter, Dani Dyer, and her new boyfriend, Jack Fincham.