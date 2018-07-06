'EastEnders' Fans Are Loving It As Danny Dyer's Character Declares 'It's Coming Home'

‘EastEnders’ fans were given a surprise treat during Thursday’s show, thanks to a last-minute scene involving Danny Dyer’s character which was inserted into the episode.

As is often the case with topical events such as the Brexit referendum and the birth of Prince Louis, ‘EastEnders’ bosses were able to hurriedly film a scene which saw Mick Carter passing comment on England’s success in the World Cup.

And yes, folks. He said it.