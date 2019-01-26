Danny Dyer’s appearance on ‘The One Show’ on Friday was as delightfully inappropriate as you’d expect.
Fresh from f-bombing the NTAs during his acceptance speech earlier this week, the ‘EastEnders’ star swung by ‘The One Show’ to chat about his new show ‘Right Royal Family’, which sees him delving into his royal roots.
As we all now know, Danny has royal blood in him after it was revealed on ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ that he is a distant relative of King Edward III.
However, the actor went full Danny Dyer when he addressed the fact that some professors have revealed that a lot of people are actually related to King Edward III
He told hosts Alex Jones and Rylan Clark-Neal: “Yeah, King Edward the Third. Listen, there’s been a bit of a thing about some professors, not happy about it, saying we’re all related to King Edward the Third.”
“So, basically, we’re all incestuous.
“We’re all brothers and sisters, and we’re all copping for each other, and tonguing each other and all of that.”
In a bid to keep things family-friendly on the pre-watershed show, Rylan interjected: “You mean talking to each other by that phrase, don’t you?”
“Yes! Yes, right. So, I don’t know what they’re trying to say. Let me have my moment,” Danny added.
On Wednesday, Danny picked up the award for Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards.
He previously won the same award in 2015 and 2016 for his portrayal of Mick Carter in ‘EastEnders’.
Dedicating his win to the late playwright Harold Pinter, Danny said: “I just want to say to all you young kids living out there in poverty, who says they don’t have the right to dream? Do not let where you come from dictate, define, what you can do in life.
“I would like to dedicate this award to Harold Pinter. A man I love very, very much. And I miss him. He believed in me when no one else did.”
Stopping himself crying, Danny commented: “I’m getting all fucking emotional, I don’t know what’s the matter with me. Fuck’s sake.”
As his co-stars looked on, he signed off: “I live by two rules. Curb your ego. Notice your soul. Good night.”