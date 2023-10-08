I am, by all accounts, a cold weather person – and now that the oppressive summer humidity has lifted, I’m feeling less permanently overstimulated which I’m sure my loved ones will agree is a win all-round.

However, one thing that even I cannot romanticise is just how difficult the dark mornings and evenings can be, especially in these first few weeks of autumn when it just feels so sudden.

It wasn’t long ago that I could finish work at 5pm and sit in the garden, soaking up the last of the day’s rays. But now home time hits and it’s pretty dark outside. I’m fighting sleep before I’ve even tucked into dinner.

It turns out, my changes in mood, energy and productivity aren’t rare and, according to Dr Sue Peacock, a consultant sleep health psychologist who specialises in sleep disorders, the changes in light can have a “significant” impact on sleep, wellbeing and mood.

Why darker days and nights impact wellbeing

My whole issue with feeling tired far too early in the day? Very normal, apparently.

Peacock, who is an ambassador for Opera Beds, explains: “Darker evenings can trigger the release of melatonin, a hormone that promotes sleep, earlier on – which means some people may feel sleepy earlier than they usually would, especially in relaxing environments like dimly-lit rooms.”

Additionally, if you struggle to get up in the morning during these months, it’s because your body still thinks that it’s nighttime, making getting out of bed all the more difficult.

Peacock says that this can actually be a problem throughout the day, noting that “the decrease in natural light can impact our cognitive functioning”.

She adds: “Reduced alertness and concentration levels during the day are common complaints when the evenings get darker earlier.”

Of course, there is also the condition Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) which, according to NHS Inform, affects around two million people in the UK every year.

Peacock says “SAD is a medically-recognised syndrome that affects a person’s mental health”.

It’s usually diagnosed by a GP and key symptoms are changes in sleep pattern, lethargy, sleepiness during the day, fatigue, difficulty in coping with daily activities and even depression.

SAD can be treated with a short course of antidepressants, but this method is not for everyone, notes Peacock. “Other treatments include cognitive behavioural therapy and light therapy. For those living with this condition ‘self-help’ is necessary,” she adds.

How to minimise the impact of darker days

Peacock suggests that if you feel your mood and productivity dipping during the colder months, the following steps could help:

Maximise your exposure to natural light

During the day, make an effort to spend time outdoors. Open curtains and blinds to let in the daylight.

Maintain a constant sleep schedule

Aim to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. Get in the habit of getting up and out of bed shortly after your alarm. Consistency is important for regulating your internal clock.

Adjust your social activities

Reduced daylight hours can limit opportunities for outdoor and social activities. People may need to adjust their schedules and commit to still going ahead with activities every now and then, to boost their mental and physical wellbeing.

Regular exercise

Maintain a regular exercise regime to help boost mood and energy levels – even a short walk on a lunch break will help.

Create a relaxing bedtime routine

Establish a calming bedtime routine that signals to your body that it’s time to wind down at the right time. This might include reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practising relaxation techniques.

Control your sleep environment

Ensure your bedroom is set up for sleep – that it’s cool, dark and quiet – and invest in comfortable and supportive pillows and a mattress.

Consider light therapy

Those who have difficulty adjusting to darker evenings or experience SAD might find light therapy boxes effective. Many of them simulate natural daylight and act as sunrise alarm clocks. Exposure to this in the morning can help reset your circadian rhythm.

Declutter

An environment that maximises daylight and artificial light is important. Decluttering a room will create additional space, improve air circulation, and help people feel more positive, says the expert.

If a room is painted in a dark colour, consider a lighter colour or soft pastel shade. Pictures can brighten a space and be a source of stimulation, so hang a favourite picture on the wall opposite your bed.

