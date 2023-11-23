Daryl Hall Files For Restraining Order Against John Oates In Legal Drama

Daryl Hall and John Oates in 2016 Michael Tran via Getty Images

The beloved band Hall & Oates best known for hits like Rich Girl and Private Eyes are involved in a mysterious legal rift.

Daryl Hall one half of the ’70s pop rock duo, is suing his bandmate, but details involving the case are unclear as the case remains sealed, according to Variety.

Hall filed the lawsuit, as well as a motion for a temporary restraining order, on 16 November in Nashville, Tennessee, court records show, as first reported by Philadelphia magazine.

In addition to the suit, the court officially issued Hall a temporary restraining order against Oates the following day set to begin on 30 November.

The musician and his organisation, The Daryl Hall Revocable Trust, is also suing Oates’ individual trust, The John W. Oates TISA Trust, and its co-trustees in the Nashville Chancery Court.

Reps for Hall and Oates didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Fans of the group on X didn’t waste any time reacting to the shocking news of the lawsuit.

Last year, Hall previously dished out some less than loving words about Oates while appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast.

“You think John Oates is my partner? … He’s my business partner. He’s not my creative partner,” Hall told the host.

He added at the time: “John and I are brothers, but we are not creative brothers. We are business partners.

“We made records called Hall & Oates together, but we’ve always been very separate, and that’s a really important thing for me.”

Hall then took a shot at Oates’ collaborative abilities, telling Bill Maher that he singlehandedly “did all those [harmonies]” in their 1980 No. 1 hit Kiss On My List, which credits Oates only as a co-producer on the track.

“I did all those [harmonies],” Hall declared. “That’s all me.”

Hall and Oates have achieved global fame since dropping their first album, Whole Oates, in 1972.