People Are Only Just Realising Who Kaiser Chief's Hit Song Ruby Was Actually About

Cast your minds all the way back to 2007 – we were all wearing the tightest skinny jeans we could find, drinking cider in the park and permanently had Ruby by the Kaiser Chiefs blasting out of our Sony Ericcson Walkman phones.

However, if you thought lead singer Ricky Wilson was singing about a long lost love, think again.

Former drummer and songwriter for the Leeds group, Nick Hodgson, has shared the true inspiration behind the chart-topper – and it’s safe to say you won’t have predicted this one.

As well as being the group’s first number one single in the UK, Ruby was also about... a dog.

In a new video posted on The Other Songs’ Instagram, Hodgson tells the story of the track to a live audience.

“At the time we didn’t say who Ruby was,” he explained. “But I can tell you now that Ruby was a dog.”

“I played the verse, and I kept playing it round and round, and Ruby walked in and to the room and I just started singing Ruby, Ruby, Ruby, Ruby.”

This isn’t actually the first time Hodgson has revealed the truth behind the song’s inspiration. Taking to TikTok, the former Kaiser Chief’s drummer explained: “Ruby was our family dog. When I was writing it Ruby (the dog) walked in. I’m very glad she did.”