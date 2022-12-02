Want A Match? The Busiest Day Of The Year For Dating Apps Is Almost Here

CreativeDesignArt via Getty Images Time to pencil this in your calendar

If you’re looking for dating app success, you’ll probably want to pencil this date in your calendar.

In 2023, Dating Sunday – the busiest day for dating apps out of the entire year – will take place on Sunday, January 8.

Almost every year, apps like Tinder to online dating sites such as OkCupid have seen downloads and sign-ups absolutely soar on the first Sunday of January.

The first Sunday of January actually lands on January 1 this year, but sites are expecting singletons to be laying low that date, after too much fun the night before on New Year’s Eve.

Based on January 2022’s numbers, activity on OkCupid alone this upcoming January could reach:

50+ million total conversations

530+ million Likes

40+ million Matches

On ‘Dating Sunday’ this last year, Inner Circle saw a whopping 190% increase in the number of messages sent between singletons and Tinder reported that 10% of their entire swipes in January landed on the first Sunday of the month.

In 2019, pre-Covid, a staggering 44 million matches were made on Dating Sunday on Tinder.

Experts in the online dating world say that the massive surge in online dating in January line up with the month being the traditional time for setting goals and making changes to your life.

And reading the data from the apps themselves, we certainly like the odds of bagging some matches in 2023.