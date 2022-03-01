Dave Pays Emotional Tribute To Jamal Edwards During O2 Show: 'He's The Reason I'm Standing Here'

Dave paid his respects to Jamal Edwards during his show at the O2 Arena JM Enternational/Shutterstock/Joanne Davidson

Brit Award winner Dave took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards during his show at London’s O2 Arena on Monday night.

Dave is one of countless UK-based artists that Jamal helped get started in the music industry by showcasing the rapper on SB.TV.

After taking to the stage on Monday night, the chart-topping star took a moment to remember the game-changing music entrepreneur, who died last month at the age of 31, after what his family described as a “short illness”.

“Jamal Edwards is the reason I’m standing in front of you guys here today,” Dave told the thousands of fans in attendance.

“There’s so many different emotions that all of us feel – all of us that were so connected to him in so many different ways. We all have a different experience of him but we all have so many things in common with the experience.

“And he’s one person in the world that just wanted to help and just wanted to see every single person that he touched shine.”

Dave’s tribute to Jamal Edwards last night 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ernOJs39gd — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) March 1, 2022

He continued: “[Jamal] gave me an opportunity when no one would. I did not have the money to pay for [music] videos. Jamal Edwards did it for free out of the love and kindness of his heart.

“Every single thing that I have today – we have today – we owe to Jamal Edwards. As a scene, I want to say I’m so, so, so grateful for you, brother. Jamal, I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Jamal was still a teenager when he set up SB.TV, the youth broadcasting and production film channel, which would go on to help launch the careers of acts including Stormzy, N-Dubz, Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran.

Jamal was awarded an MBE in 2015 JOHN STILLWELL via Getty Images

Last week, Ed also paid his respects on Instagram, writing: “A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally.

“There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit.”