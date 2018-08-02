David Attenborough’s Big Butterfly Count Meadow Accidentally Flattened By Council Worker

PA Archive/PA Images Butterfly Conservation President Sir David Attenborough with a south east Asian Great Mormon Butterfly on his nose, as he launched the Big Butterfly Count last month

A meadow being monitored as part of Sir David Attenborough’s Big Butterfly Count has been accidentally flattened by a council worker.

Instead of mowing a path through the nine-acre site, the unnamed man cut back the entire wildlife meadow in Sidmouth, Devon.

The annual count is currently underway to help experts see how butterflies are faring and to help the public enjoy the mental health benefits of watching wildlife.

Organised by Butterfly Conservation, it asks people to spot and record 17 species of common butterflies and two day-flying moths during three weeks of high summer.

In a statement, East Devon District Council said: “We regret that one of our operatives misunderstood the instructions he was given and cut the area by mistake, instead of just cutting some pathways and a flat area to help those using the park for walking through.

“We agree this shouldn’t have happened and will be taking measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again next year.”