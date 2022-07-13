David Beckham has landed his own tell-all Netflix documentary series that will lift the lid of one of the world’s most famous stars.

Described as a “definitive multi-part series”, the documentary will feature interviews with David and his family and friends, as well as never-before-seen personal archive footage from the past 40 years.

Netflix says it will chart his rise to stardom from his humble working class beginnings in East London, and the “drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time”.

Sharing old pictures of himself on Instagram, Beckham said: “I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

“The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.”

The series is expected to include an insight into his marriage to Victoria Beckham, his four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven, as well as his part ownership of Inter Miami CF – the American professional soccer club.

The project is helmed by Oscar-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) who serves as director and executive producer, along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire).