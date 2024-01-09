David Cameron Condemns Israel's UK Ambassador For Suggesting 'Destroying' Gaza

Parliament TV - PA Images via Getty Images

David Cameron has condemned Israel’s ambassador to the UK after she suggested “destroying” Gaza was her country’s war aim.

The foreign secretary said that was “wrong” and that he was “worried” Israel was breaking international humanitarian law.

Tzipi Hotovely last week claimed during an interview with LBC that “every school, every mosque, every second house” in Gaza had access to Hamas tunnels and ammunition.

Hotovely replied that there was not “another solution” to achieving Israel’s war aims following Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Speaking to the Commons foreign affairs committee on Tuesday, said: “I don’t agree with that approach.

“I would hope that is not the position of the Israeli government. It is the wrong position.”

Cameron stopped short of saying Israel had broken international humanitarian law, but said on “lots of occasions that is under question”.

“Am I worried that Israel has taken action that might be in breach of international law, because this particular premises has been bombed or whatever? Yes, of course I’m worried about that,” he said.

He also demanded Israel turn back on the water supply to northern Gaza as you only had to be “be a human being” to see it was the right thing to do.

“It’s just something they ought to do,” he said. “They ought to switch it on.

The foreign secretary also confirmed that two British nationals were still being held hostage by Hamas.