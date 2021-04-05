Labour is calling on the government to tighten the law on lobbying amid continuing controversy over David Cameron’s activities on behalf of the collapsed finance company Greensill Capital.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves said ministers should include legislation in next month’s Queen’s Speech to expand the register of lobbyists to cover so-called “in house” lobbyists like the former prime minister.

Under the existing rules, Cameron did not have to make a declaration when he went to work for Greensill after leaving office as he was not an outside “consultant” lobbyist.

There have been growing questions about his activities after it emerged he used his contacts to lobby Chancellor Rishi Sunak for support for the firm through the government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility.

The application was rejected by officials and Greensill subsequently filed for insolvency, putting at risk thousands of steelmaking jobs in the UK and rendering Cameron’s reported tens of millions of share options worthless.