David Davis has been accused of hijacking a compromise deal between anti-Brexit Tory MPs and the Prime Minister as part of a high-risk strategy to crush a rebellion.

Remain-backing MP Antoinette Sandbach made the claim the morning after the Government put forward a deal aimed at reassuring potential rebels Parliament would be heard if the Brexit talks collapse.

The proposal does not give MPs power to tell the Government what to do next in that situation – something which former Attorney General Dominic Grieve had been pushing for.

Grieve claimed the new amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill had been changed at the “last minute” in order to weaken the role Parliament would play – a move the rebels believe goes back on assurances they had received from Theresa May.

Speaking on Sky News on Friday morning, Sandbach added her voice to those who believe they have been duped.

She said: “What seemed to have happened was very late in the day DexEU got involved and it looks like the process was hijacked, quite frankly.

“David Davis has sent out an email to the Lords that does not reflect the position and I would say is almost misleading in the way that it’s framed.

“It was quite clear that there were positive and constructive discussions that were taking place and in that very last hour something changed.”

The Lords will vote on the Government’s compromise plan on Monday, and if it is backed MPs will get a vote on it on Wednesday.

An amendment by Grieve has also been tabled, which, if passed, would give Tory MPs an opportunity to defeat the Government when it comes back to the Commons.