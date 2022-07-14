.David Davis, just back from the dentist. Sky News

Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis raised eyebrows after his casual approach to a live TV interview from parliament.

The Tory MP, who is a spokesperson for break-out leadership contender Penny Mordaunt, was interviewed by Kay Burley on Sky News ahead of the second round of voting in the election to succeed Boris Johnson.

While he made a stout defence of Mordaunt as she faces “incoming fire” from rivals fearful of the momentum gathering behind her campaign to be prime minister, it was Davis’ attire that grabbed most people’s attention.

'We're quite confident'



Penny Mordaunt supporter David Davis MP describes Ms Mordaunt as "brilliantly good" and an example of the party wanting a "reset" with its next leader.https://t.co/ZTbv6x8cal



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/RRXXxTpWh3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 14, 2022

Davis mentioned to Burley that he was “just back from the dentist”, which may explain the jacket on shoulder and (arguably) one too many shirt buttons undone.

The one-time Conservative leadership hopeful – he was defeated in a run-off against David Cameron in 2005 – appeared on the broadcaster again after the latest ballot, which saw Mordaunt closing in on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

This time, Davis was fully suited and booted, and acknowledged as much to presenter Sophy Ridge.

“I’m here dressed this time,” Davis joked as the interview wrapped up.

“You were a bit more casual with Kay Burley earlier,” Ridge offered.

“Apparently we went viral,” Davis noted.

Indeed they did. Here are some of Twitter’s best moments, where the consensus seemed to be that the Tory grandee looked somewhat disheveled.

How it started (last night) / how it’s going (this morning) pic.twitter.com/ALCtkm9vzc — Kitty Donaldson (@kitty_donaldson) July 14, 2022

David Davis looks like he is doing the walk of shame in this Sky interview — Katie Clark (@Katie_NQ) July 14, 2022

"And coming up on Sky, we hear from one tourist who lost everything in a cruel nightclub scam." pic.twitter.com/gm3uqZyudn — Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton) July 14, 2022

Before/After getting a job in politics pic.twitter.com/DFXZrlem6V — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 14, 2022

