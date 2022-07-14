Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis raised eyebrows after his casual approach to a live TV interview from parliament.
The Tory MP, who is a spokesperson for break-out leadership contender Penny Mordaunt, was interviewed by Kay Burley on Sky News ahead of the second round of voting in the election to succeed Boris Johnson.
While he made a stout defence of Mordaunt as she faces “incoming fire” from rivals fearful of the momentum gathering behind her campaign to be prime minister, it was Davis’ attire that grabbed most people’s attention.
Davis mentioned to Burley that he was “just back from the dentist”, which may explain the jacket on shoulder and (arguably) one too many shirt buttons undone.
The one-time Conservative leadership hopeful – he was defeated in a run-off against David Cameron in 2005 – appeared on the broadcaster again after the latest ballot, which saw Mordaunt closing in on frontrunner Rishi Sunak.
This time, Davis was fully suited and booted, and acknowledged as much to presenter Sophy Ridge.
“I’m here dressed this time,” Davis joked as the interview wrapped up.
“You were a bit more casual with Kay Burley earlier,” Ridge offered.
“Apparently we went viral,” Davis noted.
Indeed they did. Here are some of Twitter’s best moments, where the consensus seemed to be that the Tory grandee looked somewhat disheveled.