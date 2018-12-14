BBC Question Time David Dimbleby has signed off as Question Time host after 25 years at the helm

Question Time veteran David Dimbleby was given a standing ovation as he signed off from his final episode after a 25-year stint as host.

Raucous applause from the audience and panel interrupted the 80-year-old as he attempted to give his leaving speech on the show on Thursday night, telling viewers that he was “in search of new pastures”.

“This programme marks the end of my tenure of the chair,” he said, thanking the team behind the BBC’s flagship political programme.

“But above all I wanted to thank you here tonight, this audience,” Dimbleby continued.

“You’re joining over 100,000 people in the last 25 years who have been in the Question Time audience and have exercised what I think is a really important democratic right to put questions to the panel and to argue with each other as you have been tonight.”

Giving his final sign-off after a quarter of a century at the show’s helm, he added: “From me, a happy Christmas and not goodbye, but goodnight.”