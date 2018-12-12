Theresa May has fought off a bid to topple her as prime minister, winning a Tory vote of confidence by 200 votes to 117. After a day of high drama at Westminster, May defeated the challenge to her authority – but only after making an emotional pledge that she would not lead her party into the next general election. Loyal MPs and cabinet ministers yelled their support when the result was announced by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservatives party’s 1922 committee, in the House of Commons. Under party rules, she cannot be challenged again for another year, ensuring she will still be in charge when the UK quits the EU in March 2019. The margin of victory - by 63% to 37% - underscored the scale of Tory MPs’ anger at her Brexit plans, seen as compromise on trade and other rights in an attempt to find an agreement with Brussels. In a statement outside No.10 Downing Street, May admitted that “a significant number of colleagues did cast a vote against me and I’ve listened to what they’ve said”.

Good Morning America May reacts to the result outside No.10

She vowed to find new “legal and political assurances” from Brussels to get a better deal. And within minutes, the spin of the result began in earnest. Rebels said that failing to get the backing of a third of her party was a significant blow. Lead Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg said May should go to the Queen and tender her resignation. MP Peter Bone said it was clear she had failed to win a majority of backbenchers, pointing out that ministers and the ‘payroll vote’ amounted to more than 150 MPs. May will have to move quickly to heal the deep wounds caused by the confidence vote, which was triggered on Wednesday morning when 48 backbenchers demanded her popularity should be formally tested. She still faces a formidable challenge to get her Brexit proposals passed through the House of Commons, with a chunk of Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) forming a powerful blocking minority. Having lost her parliamentary majority in last year’s snap election, May is propped up in power by the DUP’s 10 MPs. Brexiteers told HuffPost UK she still faces the prospect of “guerrilla warfare” to derail legislation needed to enact her EU exit plans. And one Cabinet minister said that the prospect of a ‘no deal’ Brexit was so severe that May may be forced to revoke Article 50, the formal process of leaving the 28-nation bloc.

Press Association Backbench Tory chairman Sir Graham Brady

She now heads out to Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday, hoping to win some concessions to help her persuade her critics to approval her deal in a “meaningful vote” expected in the New Year. Her confidence vote victory came just three hours after she had made a final pitch to all 317 of her Tory MPs, in a packed committee room of the Commons. In a bid to win as much support as possible, May signalled that she would never again lead her party into an election against Labour. Some MPs were in tears as she made the promise, but leading rebel Jacob Rees-Mogg said that he did not believe her, pointing out she had only said she “intends” not to contest the election. Others said the PM had told the gathering that she had wanted to fight the 2022 election to make up for her disastrous performance in costing the party its majority in 2017, but realised MPs were ‘not comfortable’ with the idea. In a further bid to win support, May also said she wanted a “legally watertight solution” to the vexed problem of the Northern Ireland backstop – a guarantee to keep open the Irish border by linking the UK indefinitely to EU trade rules. One cabinet minister said that the PM had tried to reassure MPs that she would not do anything to break faith with the DUP. “She made absolutely clear that to get a deal, to deliver a deal the only way of doing it is with the Democratic Unionist Party,” he said.

Reuters DUP leader Arlene Foster

Possible leadership contenders Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and David Davis, as well as home secretary Sajid Javid and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, will now all have to bide their time for a future vacancy. Bone said: “She said in 2017 she would only lead the Conservative party if she had the support of the Parliamentary party. “Clearly when you’ve got more than a third voting against you don’t. If she honours her word she will decide in the interests of the party and the nation that she’ll go. She should consider overnight whether she should carry on.”

Right, vote over. Time to come together, deliver Brexit and so much more — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 12, 2018