It’s the outcome that few ministers want, that Labour MPs loathe and that business fears most. But a ‘managed no deal’ Brexit now looms large for the government and the public.

Whether Theresa May wins or loses the confidence vote, a growing number of senior Tory figures are becoming resigned to the prospect of the UK quitting the European Union without any Brussels agreement on March 29, 2019.

If the PM were to lose tonight’s vote, or decided to resign if the result was close, the chances of a ‘no deal’ outcome will rise dramatically.

That’s because key leadership contenders are all likely to back the idea of what is now being labelled by some an “orderly exit”.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt have both argued privately in Cabinet for such a solution.

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab have gone even further, publicly arguing that leaving on World Trade Organisation terms would not be the disaster many claim.

Other MPs who are determinedly against ‘no deal’ may well stand in the leadership race. But even if they somehow manage to get selected as one of the final two candidates on the ballot, the assumption is that the party rank and file will pick a leader who backs a ‘hard Brexit’ rather than a ‘soft’ one.

With the EU unlikely to budge on key issues that Brexiteers and the DUP find unacceptable – the ‘backstop’ idea of the UK being indefinitely linked to the EU – even Brussels and Ireland are now urgently focusing on ‘no deal’ preparations.

Even if May were to win the confidence vote, a hard core of backbench Eurosceptics dislike the PM’s plans so much that they are determined to carry on with their fight.

The Tories’ wafer-thin Commons majority means that it takes only a handful of MPs to cause havoc. And that havoc can be wreaked not just on any ‘meaningful vote’ on the Brexit deal, but crucially also on the legislation needed to enact it.