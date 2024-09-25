David Lammy Has Compared Vladimir Putin To A Mafia Boss Over The War In Ukraine

David Lammy addresses the the Summit of the Future, in the United Nations General Assembly. via Associated Press

David Lammy has compared Vladimir Putin to a mafia boss over his invasion of Ukraine.

In a direct message to the Russian president, the foreign secretary declared: “We know who you are.”

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Lammy also accused Putin of attempting to build “an empire built on lies”.

He said; “Vladimir Putin, when you fire missiles into Ukraine hospitals, we know who you are.

“When you send mercenaries into African countries, we know who you are.

“When you murder opponents in European cities, we know who you are.

“Your invasion is in your own interests. Yours alone. To expand your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption.

“Robbing from the Russian people as well as Ukraine. An empire built on crushing dissent. Courageous opponents like [Alexei] Navalny.

“An empire built on lies. Spreading disinformation at home and abroad to sow disorder.”

Drawing on the example of his own heritage, he added: “I speak not only as a Briton, as a Londoner, and as a foreign secretary.

“I stand here also as a black man whose ancestors were taken in chains from Africa, at the barrel of a gun to be enslaved, whose ancestors rose up and fought in a great rebellion of the enslaved.