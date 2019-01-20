Sky News David Lammy said Jeremy Corbyn could force Labour MPs to split from the party

Jeremy Corbyn’s unwillingness to back a second referendum could lead to a near-fatal split in the Labour Party, David Lammy has warned.

Calling for a so-called people’s vote to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament, the influential Labour backbencher accused Corbyn of “hedging” over a second referendum, saying he was “moving the goalpost”.

“Now is the time for leadership,” Lammy told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme. “There are a small group in our party who are so frustrated, who have so much grievance, the fear is they are going to go off and form another party.

“I personally reject that,” he continued. “But the danger is, just like 1983, a new party built around a relationship with Europe keeps the Labour Party out of power for a generation.”

Lammy’s comments come after Corbyn signalled he would be willing to table repeated no-confidence motions in the government, despite the fact May saw off a vote on Wednesday 325 to 306.

“There’s no point continuing with votes of no confidence,” the Tottenham MP told Ridge. “I think a general election is extremely unlikely because members of the DUP are not going to put Jeremy Corbyn, who has been a long-time friend of Sinn Fein, into Number 10.”