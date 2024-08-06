Director David Lynch Sets The Record Straight After Retirement Speculation

David Lynch pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

David Lynch has cleared up reports about the future of his career.

The Twin Peaks creator recently gave an interview to Sight & Sound magazine, in which he opened up about his recent health issues, and how they’d impacted his life.

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” he explained. “I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen.

“Because of Covid, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold. So I would probably be directing from my home … I wouldn’t like that so much. I like to be amongst the thing and get ideas there. But I would try to do [a film] remotely, if it comes to it.”

As his comments became more widespread, they were picked up by several news outlets, with some going as far as describing them as a “retirement” announcement.

However, the 78-year-old has since insisted this is not the case.

“Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking,” he wrote on X. “I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.

“I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.

“I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern.”

As well as the TV series Twin Peaks, David is best known for helming movies like Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart and Mulholland Drive, and has been nominated for Best Director at the Oscars three times.

While he’s not directed a feature-length movie since 2006’s Inland Empire, he has directed a string of short films and music videos in the past few years.