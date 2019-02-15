David Schwimmer Lookalike Denies Fraud And Theft

A “lookalike” of Friends actor David Schwimmer has denied a string of fraud and theft offences.

Iranian Abdulah Husseini made a brief appearance via a video link from HMP Wormwood Scrubs on Friday to deny the charges.

Judge Beverley Lunt, hearing the case at Preston Crown Court, said: “Is this the Ross from Friends case?” at which point the defendant started to giggle and put his hand over his mouth.

Joe Allman, prosecuting, replied: “It is the one with the doppelganger, your honour.”

The 36-year-old defendant, from Tehran, who had a shaved head and wore grey tracksuit bottoms and a blue shirt, pleaded not guilty to the theft of a wallet in Blackpool on 20 September last year.

He also denied five fraud offences by allegedly using or attempting to use a stolen Halifax bank card on 17 occasions in shops between 20 September and 5 November last year.