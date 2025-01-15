David Schwimmer Reveals How He Inadvertently Served This Music Icon His Divorce Papers

David Schwimmer pictured in 2016 via Associated Press

David Schwimmer has revealed that long before his rise to fame, he spent some time working for his mum, who was a divorce lawyer.

Speaking to the US talk show host Stephen Colbert, the Friends star revealed that when he was 18 years old, he landed a job as a process server at his mother’s law firm.

“I would be the guy who would pop out of the bushes and serve you divorce papers,” he recalled, admitting that sneaking up on people made him feel like James Bond (“I am not James Bond,” he quickly quipped).

During this time, David also had one of his first celebrity encounters, years before his own rise to becoming a global household name on the hit 90s sitcom.

“You’re tipped off as to where they might be and – oh man – thank goodness I’ve never run into him since, but I served Rod Stewart,” he admitted. “I don’t even think he knows!”

Rod Stewart pictured in February 2024 via Associated Press

“He knows now!” the host quipped. “Change your locks, man. He is vengeful.”

Watch more of David Schwimmer’s interview with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below:

The Maggie May crooner has been married three times before, first to actor Alana Collins.

Sir Rod and Alana divorced in 1984, when the future Friends star was 18.

Following this, the Grammy winner was married to model Rachel Hunter between 1990 and 2006, and tied the knot with his current wife Penny Lancaster in 2007.

