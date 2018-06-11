David And Victoria Beckham Put On A United Front At London Fashion Week Event

David and Victoria Beckham appeared to hit back at divorce rumours on Sunday, showing a united front at a London Fashion Week event.
The couple attended the Kent and Curwen show on Sunday afternoon - where they sat on the FROW, naturally - and in a rare move, Victoria posted loved-up snaps of their day on Instagram:
“#momentcaptured ❤,” she wrote underneath one photo, which showed David standing with his hands on her shoulders.
The event was extra special for David, whose collaboration with the fashion brand was officially unveiled.
Last Friday, David and Victoria’s representative labelled speculation about a split “very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time”.
Unfounded rumours that the couple were about to announce their divorce had begun circulating online that morning, and by the afternoon, the former footballer’s name was trending on Twitter.