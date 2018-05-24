Victoria Beckham Wants You To Know She Did Have Fun At The Royal Wedding

Victoria Beckham may not have worn a constant grin on her face at Saturday’s royal wedding, but the the former Spice Girl has described attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding as “the best day”.
Speaking to the Evening Standard, the singer-turned-fashion designer said: “It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding.
“They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”
While some of the guests suffered various outfit stresses - Oprah, we see you - Victoria picked her own ensemble from her label’s upcoming collection.
And having been heavily pregnant when she attended the last royal wedding, Victoria was pleased choosing a dress was easier this time.
“Quite honestly, it was such a relief not to be hugely pregnant at this royal wedding that it was a joy to be able to choose anything I wanted to wear,” Victoria told the publication.
Despite reports claiming the Spice Girls would be performing at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception, it’s not believed the fivesome took to the stage and Victoria was the only one spotted at the wedding.
One star who did perform a few tracks was Elton John, who reportedly began a short set when Harry asked if anyone knew how to play the piano.