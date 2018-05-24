Victoria Beckham Wants You To Know She Did Have Fun At The Royal Wedding

Victoria Beckham may not have worn a constant grin on her face at Saturday’s royal wedding, but the the former Spice Girl has described attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding as “the best day”.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, the singer-turned-fashion designer said: “It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding.

“They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them. Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.”