America’s most famous comedy show has paid tribute to Bishop Michael Curry’s scene-stealing sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding – and gently mocked the very British reactions of the Royal family and guests.

In its season finale, Saturday Night Live imagined Bishop Curry’s response to the reaction to his American-style address - which was very much in contrast to Church of England tradition.

Played by Kenan Thompson, Bishop Curry appeared opposite Michael Che on the Weekend Update segment and began: “What’s up, Michael? It is good to be around black folks again.”

