America’s most famous comedy show has paid tribute to Bishop Michael Curry’s scene-stealing sermon at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding – and gently mocked the very British reactions of the Royal family and guests.
In its season finale, Saturday Night Live imagined Bishop Curry’s response to the reaction to his American-style address - which was very much in contrast to Church of England tradition.
Played by Kenan Thompson, Bishop Curry appeared opposite Michael Che on the Weekend Update segment and began: “What’s up, Michael? It is good to be around black folks again.”
Many of the jokes may fly over the heads of British viewers, but one gag will have resonated with anyone who watched the ceremony.
Thompson/Bishop Curry said: “I preached, and I testified, and I yelled, while 500 stuffy English people looked at me like I was a fart in an elevator!”
As a reminder, here are some of those looks ...
... the Duchess of Cambridge ...
... the Queen and Prince William ...
... Prince William and Prince Charles ...
... Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ...
... he may not be royalty, but here’s Elton John’s reaction.
The American bishop, chosen by the royal couple to speak at their ceremony, captured the world’s attention with his passionate declarations of love and a refreshingly informal address during the royal wedding ceremony, held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
Curry, who has spoken out on LGBT equality, sexual harassment and exploitation, is the first African-American to head the American episcopal church - which is part of the Anglican Communion, like the Church of England.
Quoting Dr Martin Luther King, he said: “We must discover the power of love, the redemptive power of love.
“And when we discover that, we will be able to make of this old world a new world. Love is the only way.”
Thompson did his take on the “love is the way” part of Curry’s sermon on the show: “Love is great. Love is redemptive. Love can change the world. And love is what makes a Subaru a Subaru. They told me I had five minutes, but the good Lord multiplied it into a cool 16.”