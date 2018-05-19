Whether a royalist or not, the wedding of the year has proved to be a rich seam for online jokers.
Here are some of the best memes and funnies that marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials.
People were here for the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and her surprise appearance.
Meanwhile, her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, opted for more subtle headwear than last time.
Some saw an obvious comparison in the crowds flocking to Windsor.
And couldn’t resist turning to a faithful meme.
Others imagined what the guests were thinking.
And deciphering the meaning behind some of the outfits.
Many commentators remarked at the diversity of the ceremony, at odds with royal tradition.