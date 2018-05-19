Whether a royalist or not, the wedding of the year has proved to be a rich seam for online jokers. Here are some of the best memes and funnies that marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials. People were here for the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and her surprise appearance.

Best arrival since Maleficent at the christening. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/n88vDZ3ogl — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) May 19, 2018

Fergie turning up like "It's Britney, bitch." — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 19, 2018

Meanwhile, her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, opted for more subtle headwear than last time.

Some saw an obvious comparison in the crowds flocking to Windsor.

And couldn’t resist turning to a faithful meme.

YEAH? WELL I’VE HAD THREE WEDDINGS pic.twitter.com/8xjd7V0M5v — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) May 19, 2018

Others imagined what the guests were thinking.

Stay cool, just a few more moments and the heist is complete... pic.twitter.com/Nf9B70oOkk — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 19, 2018

when you're at a beautiful wedding and it dawns on you that life is utterly meaningless, relationships are futile and you forgot to water your plants back in LA#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/FVLQYd06rU — BBC Three (@bbcthree) May 19, 2018

And deciphering the meaning behind some of the outfits.

WHEN I WAS

A YOUNG BOY pic.twitter.com/cy8p7zeC2b — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 19, 2018

Pippa's dress looks like the Arizona iced tea can #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/pZCHVqNXYD — Sarah Rogers (@sarahnrogers) May 19, 2018

new season of peaky blinders looks dope as hell pic.twitter.com/zRWW0jlH0S — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) May 19, 2018

I think it’s great The Queen is trying to modernise the Royal family by coming to #royalwedding dressed as a minion. pic.twitter.com/Fwuaof9HRX — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 19, 2018

Victoria Beckham at the #RoyalWedding looks good yeah! pic.twitter.com/0MHBXY4NWf — Alan C 🇪🇺🇮🇪 (@_A1_C) May 19, 2018

Many commentators remarked at the diversity of the ceremony, at odds with royal tradition.

Of course, there were naysayers.

Spot on from the BBC subtitlers there pic.twitter.com/SGMOhVOo7X — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 18, 2018

One picture of the happy couple in particular took hold.

That look to the camera though.