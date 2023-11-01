'It's Complicated': Davina McCall Opens Up About Former Friendship With Kylie Minogue

Davina McCall Dave Benett via Getty Images

Davina McCall has admitted her relationship with Kylie Minogue is “complicated” after “losing touch” with her former pal.

The two stars met in the early 1990s, when the future Big Brother host was cast in the music video for Kylie’s hit Word Is Out.

Advertisement

Following this, the pair were friends for a number of years, although Davina shared during a recent interview with comedian Richard Herring for his podcast that they are no longer in touch.

As reported by The Mirror, Davina recalled being “quite good friends with Kylie” at one stage, although they are “not friends now”, insisting it was “too complicated” to get into.

She added: “It is weird, you lose touch with people. She changed her phone number and did not give me the new one. No, that is a joke... or is it?”

Kylie Minogue Rebecca Sapp via Getty Images

Advertisement

After The Mirror published a headline claiming that Davina is “no longer friends with Kylie Minogue after ‘phone snub’”, the presenter wrote on Instagram: “This upsets me. I said this as a joke on a podcast.”

She added: “I totally love [Kylie] and she knows that.”

HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Kylie Minogue and Davina McCall for additional comment.

Davina previously reflected on her short-lived friendship with Kylie during an interview in 2014, admitting she thought it was a “shame” that she and the Australian singer drifted apart.

“I suppose life got in the way,” she said at the time. “I got a boyfriend and she spent lots of time abroad and in Australia but I don’t know her any more.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Davina also told the Irish Times: “We both just drifted apart. Nothing happened between us. I was a numpty and still using [drugs] back then. I was just a flibbertigibbet.

“When I think back, she was working so hard, but we had a brilliant time together. I really, really, really loved Kylie, and sort of miss her a bit.