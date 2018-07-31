The discovery of two bodies in a Manchester park in “unexplained circumstances” has sparked a police probe.

The Manchester Evening News said the bodies were discovered in Davyhulme Park, Trafford, shortly after 8.40am. An area of the park has since been cordoned off while officers carry out an investigation.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed around midday that the bodies discovered belonged to two men who were both aged in their 50s.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious.