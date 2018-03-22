Labour Says There Will Be 'No Direct Contact' Between MP Kelvin Hopkins And Harassment Complainant

A shadow minister has said there will be ‘no direct contact’ between Labour MP Kelvin Hopkins and an activist who accused him of sexual harassment.

Dawn Butler, who heads up the party’s women and equalities brief, said the investigation into alleged misconduct by the veteran left-winger should be “transparent and fair”.

Her statement came after complainant Ava Etemadzadeh said she had been told she would face direct questions from Hopkins, as part of an ongoing investigation into her allegations that he sent her an inappropriate text and rubbed his crotch against her after a student event in 2014.

The 76-year-old Jeremy Corbyn ally is suspended from Labour pending its results.