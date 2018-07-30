The funeral of Novichok victim, Dawn Sturgess, will go ahead on Monday with special measures in place to protect mourners. No pallbearers will carry the coffin during the service. Instead it will be taken to Salisbury and left in situ before the public arrives. Rev Philip Bromiley who is conducting the ceremony, said: “One of the things that it will entail is there won’t be any pallbearers, and the coffin will be in situ before we arrive, so obviously there’s probably been precautions around that and the coffin itself. “I have got every confidence in the powers that be that they know what they’re doing.”

PA Wire/PA Images Dawn Sturgess.

Public Health England (PHE) has been advising the funeral directors on what steps to take but would not comment further. PHE continues to insist the risk to the public from the nerve agent is low but has reiterated its advice not to pick up discarded items in the area. Sturgess, 44, and her partner, Charlie Rowley, were poisoned in Amesbury in June. Last week Rowley said the deadly nerve agent took just 15 minutes to poison his partner after she sprayed the “oily” substance on to her wrists believing it was perfume. He believes he may have had the bottle in his home for a couple of days before giving it to Sturgess as a present. He said the glass bottle and plastic dispenser were in a cardboard box with plastic moulding, and that Sturgess had recognised the brand. She died on July 8 after the pair fell ill on June 30 having been exposed to Novichok contained in a bottle later found in Rowley’s home in Amesbury, Wiltshire.