Novichok Survivor Charlie Rowley Feels Like He Is 'To Blame' For Partner's Death

ITV Charlie Rowley had told of his guilt over the death of his partner Dawn Sturgess

Novichok poisoning survivor Charlie Rowley has told how he feels responsible for the death of his partner, who was exposed to the nerve agent by opening a “cosmetic bottle” he gave to her as a gift.

Speaking publicly for the first time since leaving hospital earlier this month, the 45-year-old said he was unsure if he would ever be able to come to terms with the loss of Dawn Sturgess, who was due to move closer to his home in Amesbury.

“I felt to blame. I still do,” he told ITV.

“I think it was very irresponsible for people to leave the poison for anybody to pick up. It could have been children. It was just so unfortunate. I’m very angry at the whole incident.”

Rowley went on to explain how Sturgess fell ill moments after spraying the liquid on her wrists at his home on 30 June.

“I do have a memory of her spraying it on her wrists and rubbing them together,” he said.

Sturgess, 44, died in hospital eight days later, prompting a murder investigation amid fears her death was linked to the Salisbury poisonings of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on 4 March.

“Within 15 minutes, I believe Dawn said she felt she had a headache and asked me if I had any headache tablets. I had a look around the flat and within that time she said she felt peculiar and needed to lie down in the bath, which at the time I thought was a bit strange,” Rowley said.

“I went into the bathroom and found her in the bath, fully clothed, in a very ill state.”