Ralf Little's Death In Paradise Replacement Has Finally Been Confirmed

Ralf Little in Death In Paradise BBC / Red Planet / Amelia Troubridge

Death In Paradise has unveiled its new lead detective.

Comic actor Ralf Little announced back in March that he would not be returning to the hit crime comedy after four seasons at the helm as DI Neville Parker.

However, on Thursday afternoon it was revealed that Don Gilet will make his Death In Paradise in this year’s Christmas special.

Don Gilet on the set of Death In Paradise Philippe VIRAPIN/BBC

Don will be playing new addition Detective Inspector Mervin WiIson, with filming already underway in Guadeloupe.

The former EastEnders star enthused: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

“Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

Per a BBC press release, Don’s character will arrive “on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London”, where he won’t “overly pleased with his new surroundings”.

Don Gilet at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards in March Joseph Okpako via Getty Images

Don is best known to soap fans for his performance as Lucas Johnson in EastEnders, having also appeared in Holby City as Jesse Law.

His additional on-screen roles have included the police drama 55 Degrees North, the 2006 Doctor Who Christmas special and the Netflix series The Stranger.