Deborah James' Bowelbabe Fund Hits £3m In 'Final F*** You To Cancer'

Deborah James has raised a staggering £3m for Cancer Research UK after revealing to her followers that she has moved from active treatment to hospice care.
The co-host of the You, Me and the Big C podcast was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and this week, shared the message she “never wanted to write”.
“We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them.”
The podcast, which James co-founded with Lauren Mahon and the late Rachael Bland, has touched millions of lives worldwide. But James wanted to drive this last fundraising push to give “one final F you to cancer”.
She’s set up the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, raising money to fund clinical trials and research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer.
“All I ask is that next time you pop for a coffee or grab a drink with a friend, please consider donating the cost of one extra for me,” she said on her fundraising page.
“Your support in establishing the Bowelbabe Fund will help so many more people benefit, like I have, from the amazing work of these causes in the many years to come.
“Please help me, my family and everyone around us give one final F*** YOU to cancer! You are all incredible, thank you for playing your part in my journey.”
The fundraising has quickly spread on social media, raising £3m in just two days. People have been “raising a glass” in James’ honour and pledging to donate.
The fundraiser has also led to an outpouring of thanks, with cancer patients and their family members sharing the personal ways James has impacted their lives.
Thousands of others have also thanked her for the wider impact she’s had on bowel cancer awareness.
You can find Deborah James’ Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK here.