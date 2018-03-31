Declan Donnelly kicked off this week’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ with a brief reference to the absence of his regular co-host Ant McPartlin.

For the first time in their career, Declan - who makes up one half of presenting duo Ant and Dec - hosted Saturday’s (31 March) show without Ant, following the news that he has returned to treatment, after being charged with drink-driving earlier in the month.

While last week’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ was cancelled, Dec went solo when the show returned for the penultimate episode of the series.