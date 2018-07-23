Another week, another influx of scorching weather. While it’s great news for those looking to spend their summer holiday in the UK, there are risks attached to heatwaves and dehydration is one of the major factors. Registered GP Dr Kenny Livingstone tells HuffPost UK he has received calls from “a lot more patients complaining of headaches, lethargy and tiredness” in the past month. “It’s almost undoubtedly related to people not drinking enough fluids,” explains Dr Livingstone, who is chief medical officer of private home visit service ZoomDoc. “We’re just not used to these temperatures in the UK, so it has caught a lot of people off guard.”

Eva-Katalin via Getty Images Stock image.

What is dehydration? Dehydration is caused by not drinking enough water. As such, treatment often revolves around drinking more fluids - although in some instances this can be difficult, for example when a person has a vomiting bug. Symptoms of dehydration: :: Headache, :: Feeling thirsty, :: Dark yellow and strong smelling urine, :: Feeling dizzy or lightheaded, :: Tiredness, :: Dry mouth, lips and eyes, :: Sweating less than usual, :: Urinating fewer than four times a day. Dr Livingstone says children and the elderly are the biggest risk groups during heatwaves. Children younger than six months old can get dehydrated very quickly, he adds. Symptoms in this age group include: :: Drier nappies than normal (as they’re not urinating as much), :: The soft spot on the top of the head (fontanelle) becoming quite sunken, :: Crying but with very few tears.