Delays In Ovarian Cancer Diagnosis Mean 1 In 5 Patients Too Ill To Receive Treatment

One in five ovarian cancer patients is too ill to treat by the time she receives her diagnosis, according to new data. The charity Target Ovarian Cancer warned that delays in diagnosis are common and leave too many women reaching cancer specialists when it’s too late. These delays, which include women not recognising symptoms, gaps in GP knowledge, and not getting the right diagnostic tests, can mean women are unable to withstand the invasive surgery and chemotherapy needed to treat ovarian cancer. HuffPost UK previously spoke to three women in their 30s who all had to fight for an ovarian cancer diagnosis, after doctors initially dismissed their symptoms as “women’s problems” or other conditions, such as IBS.

JohnnyGreig via Getty Images

Claire Thompson, 38, from Conwy, Wales, had more than two years of GP and A&E visits about her increasingly heavy bleeding before she was eventually referred for tests in July 2015. However, due to delays between appointments, it took until 2016 for her to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. “No matter how many times I went back [to my GP] they kept saying ‘you’ve just had a baby, your body has changed,’” she told HuffPost UK. “The amount of times I got told it was ‘women’s problems’ or that I was ‘depressed’ was ridiculous.” Thankfully, Thompson’s treatment has been successful. But for other women, the delays could be fatal.

Claire Thompson