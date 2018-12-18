Delivery drivers are using missed delivery notes to avoid dropping off packages over the busy festive period, according to a new survey.

A study by consumer group Which? has revealed that nine per cent of people were given missed delivery notes last Christmas, when no attempt was made by the driver in the first place.

Of the 2,095 people surveyed during last year’s festive period, more than half – 58 per cent – had experienced some sort of issue with online deliveries. Even when the packages did get delivered, many were often found in strange places.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said:

“Problems with our deliveries really can be a nightmare before Christmas, causing added stress at a busy time of year.

“If you face a delivery issue, remember that you have rights and should contact the retailer as soon as possible to have your problem solved.”