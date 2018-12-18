Delivery drivers are using missed delivery notes to avoid dropping off packages over the busy festive period, according to a new survey.
A study by consumer group Which? has revealed that nine per cent of people were given missed delivery notes last Christmas, when no attempt was made by the driver in the first place.
Of the 2,095 people surveyed during last year’s festive period, more than half – 58 per cent – had experienced some sort of issue with online deliveries. Even when the packages did get delivered, many were often found in strange places.
Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home products and services, said:
“Problems with our deliveries really can be a nightmare before Christmas, causing added stress at a busy time of year.
“If you face a delivery issue, remember that you have rights and should contact the retailer as soon as possible to have your problem solved.”
The consumer group has reminded online customers that they are protected under consumer guidance law.
In the event that a parcel fails to turn up, customers are advised to complain to the retailer first.
Then, if the retailer fails to adequately address the situation and ensure that the order is delivered within a reasonable time, the customer becomes entitled to a full refund.
Furious Twitter users have posted dire experiences where they’ve received “sorry we missed you” notes, despite the fact they were at home waiting for their parcel.
Julie Docherty posted: ”(...) Went from next delivery to ‘sorry we missed you’... I don’t think so Yodel. If stood here at the window watching. You definitely never even drove into the street. Next lie?”
Homo Sapien wrote: “I had a “Sorry we missed you” message and yet I was waiting in. Upon complaint the administration even knew the colour of my front door. My property is a little hard to find. These drivers conspire.”
Lin_dabell tweeted:”@Hermesparcels given recent publicity re delivering parcels exactly what happened to us this weekend... Sorry we missed you TWO delivery attempts made...total lies we were home all day
#shameful”
The survey highlighted that seven per cent of people reported finding their parcels in an outside bin, four per cent said it had been chucked over a hedge or fence, and 13 per cent reported that it had been left with a neighbour without their consent.
Yet, in spite of these damning reports, online shopping is still a popular option for consumers with nine in ten people opting to buy at least one item online and over half - 51 per cent - buying five items or more.