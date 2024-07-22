This Dementia Symptoms Checklist Can Make Seeing A GP About It Easier

ljubaphoto via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how everything from climbing the stairs to food shopping can lead you to notice early Alzheimer’s symptoms.

But, “Dementia affects everyone differently and the first signs of dementia are often relatively mild and not always easy to notice,” Alzheimer’s Society says.

That’s a shame, as the NHS says early intervention is key to making the condition more manageable.

Though “almost two-thirds of people surveyed felt a diagnosis [of dementia] would mean their life was over... an accurate early, or timely, diagnosis of dementia can have many benefits,” they shared.

Two-thirds of people worldwide confuse symptoms of Alzheimer’s with normal ageing, Alzheimer’s Disease International found. Perhaps that, combined with the “fear” the NHS mentioned, is why up to 100,000 people in the UK might be living with undiagnosed dementia right now.

All of that makes the Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia checklist more welcome.

What is it?

It’s a 20-question questionnaire that “will help you have a conversation with a doctor or other health professional,” their site reads.

Though it’s not a diagnostic tool, it can make voicing your concerns with a GP or other professional easier than it would be otherwise.

Questions check for common symptoms of Alzheimer’s; they ask you to rate how much more difficult something like paying bills and shopping has gotten for you compared to previous years, for instance.

It’s been endorsed by the Royal College of GPs, with Dr Jill Rasmussen, Clinical Representative for Dementia at the Royal College of General Practitioners, saying, “The checklist that has been developed with Alzheimer’s Society is a simple, free tool to help patients and their families clearly communicate their symptoms and concerns during an often time-pressured appointment”.

You can fill in the form online or print it out and bring a physical copy to your local practice. You can also get a copy in British Sign Language and Welsh.

What if I suspect dementia in myself or a loved one?

If you notice, or suspect, any early signs of dementia in yourself or a loved one, you should see a doctor as soon as you can.

That’s because, as we mentioned before, early diagnosis is key with the condition ― and it often goes undiagnosed.

“You may like to suggest you go with your friend or relative to see a GP so you can support [a loved one with suspected dementia]. You’ll also be able to help them recall what has been discussed,” the NHS advises.