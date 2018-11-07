Demi Lovato Gets Political In First Instagram Post Since Overdose

Singer and actor Demi Lovato made a political call-to-arms via Instagram encouraging fans to vote in the US midterm elections, in her first post on the platform since her overdose. The star, having been open about her struggles with bipolar and substance dependency, overdosed in July, which led to her subsequent hospitalisation. Demi pictured in a polling booth, captioned the snap: “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!🗳 🇺🇸 now go out and #VOTE!!!!”

Demi’s post is the first since her since-deleted statement addressing her relapse and overdose. Following this, she cancelled her autumn tour to focus on her recovery. She also addressed her relapse in her song ‘Sober’ in June, singing: “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.” Discussing her daughter’s recovery, her mum, Dianna De La Garza told Newsmax TV in September: “She’s happy. She’s healthy...she’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs. And that, in itself, encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images The 26-year-old star has been open about her struggles with mental health and addiction

On Tuesday Demi joined celebrities like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Rihanna, in encouraging their young fanbases to go out and vote in the elections, which saw the House Of Representatives flip from a Republican majority to a Democrat one. Queen Bey took to Instagram to discuss the importance of suffrage, backing Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenging Ted Cruz in Texas. “We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right,” she wrote. “We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable.”

Taylor said “I’m seeing a lot of underestimation of young voters and this new generation who now have the right to vote just in the last couple of years.”

Taylor Swift via Instagram Story about how the youth vote is so important.

[🎥: @TSwiftNZ]pic.twitter.com/kAXgE2AtoJ — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile Rihanna shared a list of states that allowed same-day voter registration, telling fans in the caption: “If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!! #VOTE ... simple!!! You have no excuse.”