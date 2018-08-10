Demi Lovato Cancels Autumn Tour To Focus On Her Recovery

Demi Lovato has announced the cancellation her remaining tour dates, telling fans that she won’t be taking to the stage in South America this autumn.

The eight dates left on her ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ tour have been cancelled, as revealed in a statement released late on Thursday by promoters Live Nation.

They said: “Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming ‘Tell Me You Love Me Tour’ dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery.”