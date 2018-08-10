Demi Lovato Cancels Autumn Tour To Focus On Her Recovery

Demi Lovato has announced the cancellation her remaining tour dates, telling fans that she won’t be taking to the stage in South America this autumn.
The eight dates left on her ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ tour have been cancelled, as revealed in a statement released late on Thursday by promoters Live Nation.
They said: “Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming ‘Tell Me You Love Me Tour’ dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery.”
Demi is currently receiving treatment, after being rushed to hospital following a suspected drug overdose in late July.
Posting her first statement abut the incident over the weekend, the singer thanked her family and the staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, who she said have “been at my side this entire time”.
Stating that she’s now focusing on her “sobriety and road to recovery”, Demi added: “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time.
“It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”
Demi’s overdose came a month after she revealed she’d relapsed after six years of sober living, in a heartbreaking ballad titled ‘Sober’.
“Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before.”