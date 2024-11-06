Demi Moore Claims America Is 'Built On Puritans, Religious Fanatics And Criminals' As She Weighs In On Election

Demi Moore via Associated Press

Demi Moore had a few things to say about American culture amid the ongoing coverage of the presidential election.

Speaking at the French premiere of her new body horror movie The Substance hours before the result of the election was announced, Variety quoted Demi as saying: “America is built on Puritans, religious fanatics and criminals.”

Advertisement

The Golden Globe nominee said that this idea was evident in the election cycle, before drawing comparisons between the themes of The Substance and wider American culture.

“Sexuality is always taboo. And there’s a lot of fear in America around the body,” Demi claimed. “That’s something I’ve never understood or related to.

“I’ve certainly stirred the pot in a few of the films I’ve chosen, which is partly because [I’ve never understood that fear] of the body. It never made sense why we can celebrate the body in art, but fear it in cinema.”

Although she was in Paris on the eve of the election, Demi revealed in an Instagram post shared earlier this month that she voted early for Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

“Voting is such an important part of our democracy, don’t forget to exercise your right to vote,” she urged her followers.

Demi has received widespread praise for her performance in Coralie Fargeat’s latest film, which centres around an aging movie star who takes a mysterious fictional substance to generate a younger version of herself – with disastrous (and, at times, stomach-churning) consequences.

The Ghost actor is joined in the film by Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, the latter of whom was one of Donald Trump’s most prolific supporters in the lead-up to the election.