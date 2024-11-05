US Election: Which Celebrities Have Endorsed Kamala Harris And Donald Trump?

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Ap Photo/Matt Rourke/Carlos Osorio

We’re now (hopefully) mere hours away from finding out who will succeed Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

On Tuesday, Americans who haven’t already cast their votes will be heading to the polls in favour of either the current vice president Kamala Harris or former leader Donald Trump.

The night before the election, the Demoratic candidate made a whistle-stop tour around the US, where she was joined by some of her star-studded celebrity supporters.

Here’s a round-up of who Hollywood is backing in the next election…

Which key celebrities are endorsing Kamala Harris in the US election?

Taylor Swift

Having spent the first half of her career remaining deliberately neutral when it came to politics, Taylor Swift has become far more outspoken in recent years.

She became one of Harris and her running mate Tim Walz’s most prolific supporters in September, telling her followers she admired that the vice president “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them”.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Taylor continued. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Beyoncé

Having lent her support to the Democrats in numerous past elections, Beyoncé made her feelings clear last month, when she joined Harris at a rally in the singer’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician,” the Grammy winner told the 30,000 people reported by Harris’ presidential campaign to be in attendance. “I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

Lady Gaga

On the final night of Harris’ campaigning, Gaga made an appearance at a rally in Pennsylvania, not just to endorse the Demcoratic candidate but also to perform God Bless America.

“For more than half of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions,” she said.

“But tomorrow, women will be a part of making this decision. Today I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans.”

Introducing her own song The Edge Of Glory, she added: “We’re on the edge of something big. I feel so, so lucky to be here with you all tonight.”

FULL VIDEO: Lady Gaga performing "The Edge of Glory" at the final Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia.pic.twitter.com/gteiPlNRo9 — Lady Gaga Now (@ladygaganownet) November 5, 2024

Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s speech at Kamala Harris’ rally in Pittsburgh:



— “Four years ago, I became a mother. It was the best decision I’ve ever made. Orlando and I welcomed our daughter, Daisy, and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris. I’ve known Kamala since before she was a… pic.twitter.com/GMsDhOOiZZ — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) November 5, 2024

At a similar rally in Pittsburgh, Katy Perry also shared why she was endorsing Harris in the election.

“Four years ago, I became a mother,” the chart-topping singer said. “It was the best decision I’ve ever made. Orlando [Bloom, her fiancé] and I welcomed our daughter, Daisy, and she is the reason I am voting for Kamala Harris.

“I’ve known Kamala since before she was a senator. I’ve always known her to fight for the most vulnerable, to speak up for the voiceless and to protect our rights as women to make decisions about our own bodies. I know she will protect my daughter’s future, your children’s future, and our family’s future. So, Pittsburgh, let’s make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States.”

Katy previously performed her song Firework at Joe Biden’s inauguration, and sang the same hit at the Harris rally, as well as Dark Horse, Part Of Me and an ambitious cover of Whitney Houston’s The Greatest Love Of All.

Katy Perry performs a cover of “Greatest Love of All” at Kamala Harris’ rally in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/5VqSE7moyg — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) November 5, 2024

Oprah Winfrey

Speaking at a rally in Philadelphia, Oprah warned of the potential dangers of a Donald Trump presidency.

“We don’t get to sit this one out,” she insisted. “’If we don’t show up tomorrow, it is entirely possible that we will not have the opportunity to ever cast a ballot again.”

George Clooney

Throughout Trump’s political career, George Clooney has been among his most high-profile critics, and was actually a key voice in urging Joe Biden not to continue his presidential campaign – which he eventually did, stepping aside so vice president Kamala Harris could run in his place.

In the week leading up to the election, the Oscar winner lent his voice to a campaign ad specifically aimed at men who had previously voted in favour of Trump.

“Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it’ll impact the people you care about most,” he warned. “Remember: you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know. What happens in the booth stays in the booth.”

Viola Davis

Like George Clooney, fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis also narrated a campaign video on behalf of Kamala Harris.

“The promise of America should be afforded to ALL!!” the Fences star wrote on Instagram. “When it is not, we all should take it very personal. I’m with her.”

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss gave Harris his personal endorsement back in October, in an Instagram video shot in a diner.

“Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity,” he enthused. “That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

The music legend went on to brand Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.

In the comments, Walz responded: “Bruce — as a lifelong fan, I couldn’t be more honoured to have your support.”

Billie Eilish

Appearing in an Instagram video with brother Finneas, Billie told her fans: “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy. Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.”

Finneas agreed: “We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was another of the celebrities to join Kamala Harris in person at one of her rallies in the weeks prior to the election.

The Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer made an appearance in Las Vegas days after a racist joke about Puerto Ricans was told by a comedian at a major pro-Trump event in New York, attended by the former president himself.

Referring to herself as “an American woman” and a “proud daughter and son of Puerto Rico”, J-Lo branded Trump “the biggest adversary America has internally ever had”, and accused him of “consistently working to divide us” throughout his tenure in politics.

“At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day,” she insisted. “It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Cardi B

“Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog. I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited,” Cardi told Harris supporters at a rally in Milwaukee.

“Let me tell you something. Women have to work 10 times harder, perform 10 times better, and still people question how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

Referring to Harris’ opponent as “Donny Trump”, the rapper continued: “He says he’s going to protect women whether they like it or not. Well, if his definition of protection is not the freedom of choice, if his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it!”

The Grammy winner also fired back at Trump supporter Elon Musk, when he branded her a “puppet” following a teleprompter malfunction.

Bad Bunny

The record-breaking Puerto Rican singer also fired back at Trump after the racist joke told at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally.

A week before the election, he shared a video from the Kamala Harris campaign to his 45 million Instagram followers, captioned simply “garbage”, a nod to the offensive joke in question.

Samuel L Jackson

Speaking in Atlanta, Georgia, the Pulp Fiction star said he backed Harris thanks to her “proven track record of fighting for the people, standing up to bullies, protecting the most vulnerable, and taking on the toughest fights”.

Referring to a hilarious viral clip of Harris from earlier this year, Jackson added: “And we’ve heard her favourite curse word is a favourite of mine, too.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The action star and former governor of California was a member of the Republican party for many years, but even he endorsed Harris for president in a lengthy post on his X page.

“We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won’t do that,” he said. “He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger. That’s enough reason for me to share my vote with all of you.

“I want to move forward as a country, and even though I have plenty of disagreements with their platform, I think the only way to do that is with Harris and Walz.”

I don’t really do endorsements. I’m not shy about sharing my views, but I hate politics and don’t trust most politicians.



I also understand that people want to hear from me because I am not just a celebrity, I am a former Republican Governor.



My time as Governor taught me to… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 30, 2024

Jennifer Aniston

Having already criticised Trump’s running mate JD Vance weeks earlier, Jennifer Aniston lent her public support to the Harris campaign last week.

“I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other?” she wrote on Instagram.

“The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other? Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy – and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us.”

Sarah Jessica Parker

At the end of October, the Sex And The City star listed all of the reasons she was endorsing Harris to become the next US president, before adding a sly dig at Vance when she remarked she was backing the vice president on behalf of “a certain childless cat lady I play on TV”.

“With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride I am voting for vice president Kamala Harris and governor Tim Walz,” SJP added, next to a photo of herself posting a Harris/Walz poster in her window.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep presented at a pro-Harris event in September, where a slip of the tongue revealed how she was feeling about the election.

“Hello President Harris… oh!” Meryl remarked, to which Harris joked: “Forty-seven days!”

Dick Van Dyke

On the eve of the election, 98-year-old entertainment legend Dick Van Dyke urged his followers to vote for Harris.

In a black-and-white clip, the award-winning Mary Poppins star read from a speech he first orated at an event with Martin Luther King 60 years earlier, remarking: “1964… a lot’s happened, not so much as [King] dreamed of, but it’s a start.”

Madonna

Although the notoriously loose-lipped Queen of Pop kept it short and succinct, she did make her feelings on the election clear at the end of October, when she told her Instagram followers: “V.O.T.E. @kamalaharris For. President!!!!”

In a follow-up post on her story, Madonna told her fans to “do the right thing – if you care about basic human rights”.

Efectivamente, la mismísima MADONNA, un día antes de las elecciones, salió a apoyar públicamente a Kamara Harris. Acá sorprende el silencio ensordecedor de la gran mayoría de “artistas” que se hacen los boludos mientras nos gobiernan unos siniestros. pic.twitter.com/z4fcMbd1lT — Gonza 🏳️🌈 (@gonzaensuspenso) November 4, 2024

Ariana Grande

Like Madonna, Ariana Grande kept her message short and to the point when she revealed to her Instagram followers that she’d already voted for Harris last week.

Ariana Grande posted this Kamala Harris endorsement to her 376M followers. pic.twitter.com/chouLRcqr2 — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 28, 2024

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford: When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God's sake, don't do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They're telling us something important. I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move… pic.twitter.com/C4m4x2Y2qv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 2, 2024

Days before America went to the polls, the Star Wars actor appeared in a campaign video for the Harris campaign.

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms saying ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again’, you have to pay attention,” he said. “They’re telling us something important.

“I’ve got one vote, same as anyone else, and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

Pink

Pink told her Instagram followers on Monday that they should “vote for democracy, vote for love and vote for respect”.

“Vote for your family, your loved ones and your community,” she continued. “Freedom of the press, reproductive freedom, the right to vote, the right to read books. The right to go to school and get an education separate from religion. Vote for the future. Vote for decency.

“All of these reasons and more are why I voted for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Which key celebrities have endorsed Donald Trump in the US election?

Elon Musk

via Associated Press

X owner Elon Musk first lent his support to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign back in July, and has continued to speak out in favour of him in the months since.

“President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution. He must win to preserve democracy in America. This is a must win situation, must win,” Musk said at one particular rally, during which he went viral for his enthusiastic bouncing on stage.

Interestingly, some experts have questioned whether the tech billionaire being one of Trump’s loudest supporters may have actually harmed the Republican candidate’s campaign.

Joe Rogan

The divisive podcast host revealed in November that Musk had been a huge factor in his own decision to endorse Trump.

“He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way,” the presenter remarked on X, adding: “For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.”

This was followed by a two-and-a-half-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring an interview with the Tesla founder.

Caitlyn Jenner

I voted. Even in ‘blue’ California. CA has far more Trump supporters than you’d imagine!

No matter how blue you think your state is - VOTE! 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/WrBWgM8oYr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) November 3, 2024

A life-long Republican, former Olympian, reality star and trans advocate Caitlyn Jenner has been critical of Trump’s team in the past, but still repeatedly endorsed him in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Over the weekend, Caitlyn also posted a picture of her own ballot on X, revealing she’d officially cast her vote in favour of Trump.

Ye (fka Kanye West)

Ye is supporting Trump for the 2024 presidential elections pic.twitter.com/SE7J9OlI1Q — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 13, 2024

However, in February of this year, the rapper insisted it was still “Trump all day” as far as he was concerned.

Mel Gibson

#MelGibson's backing #DonaldTrump in the upcoming election ... saying #KamalaHarris has a bad track record -- and, the IQ of a plank of wood! #Exclusive article in bio! pic.twitter.com/JAkjMsTH0u — TMZ (@TMZ) October 24, 2024

Another of Trump’s supporters with a questionable reputation is the actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson.

Speaking to a reporter from TMZ last month, the Passion Of The Christ director accused Harris of having the “IQ of a fence post”, insisting: “I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of.”

Russell Brand

Speaking on his podcast in June 2024, Brand told his listeners: “If you care about democracy, if you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t.”

A month later, he attended the Republican national convention. It’s worth pointing out that Brand is British, and made headlines in 2013 when he encouraged people in the UK not to vote in the then-upcoming general election.

Brand has been out of the limelight in the past year, following multiple allegations of rape, sexual assault and abuse that were made against him last year, all of which he refuted.

Zachary Levi

Shazam! star Zachary Levi said in September, at a Trump rally in Michigan, that in a “perfect world” he’d have voted for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who dropped out of the presidential race earlier in the year.

However, he added that he now “stands with” Trump in the 2024 election, claiming: “We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again.”

Dennis Quaid

The Substance star Dennis Quaid first spoke favourably of Trump during the Covid pandemic in 2020, and revealed earlier this year that he is still a fan of the Republican candidate.

After officially endorsing Trump during an interview with Piers Morgan in May, he even made an appearance at a Republican rally alongside the former president last month.

Jon Voigt

Oscar winner Jon Voigt has been publicly backing Republican candidates in the past four US elections, beginning with Mitt Romney and continuing with Trump, who he claimed in 2019 is “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln”.

He continued to endorse Trump including in an interview with Variety published in July, insisting the Republican candidate is “the only answer” in the election.

Kelsey Grammer

At the end of last year, while promoting the reboot of Frasier, Kelsey Grammer maintained to the bBC that he is still a fan of Donald Trump, having previously voiced his support for him.

Interestingly, BBC Radio 4 journalist Justin Webb claimed that “Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it” but the PR team at Paramount+ decided at that moment that “we’d had plenty of time for our interview”.

“I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election,” Justin claimed.

Hulk Hogan

In the weeks before the election, Trump was joined on stage by Hulk Hogan, who has long been a supporter of his, where he had a bit of a struggle with his signature move.

“An elderly Hulk Hogan struggling to rip his shirt off is such a perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign,” one critic wrote on X.

An elderly Hulk Hogan struggling to rip his shirt off is such a perfect metaphor for the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/0QAip72jy6 — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) October 27, 2024

Buzz Aldrin

“In this election, we have a choice and we all have one vote,” the second man to walk on the moon wrote on X last week. “For some, the choice may not be easy – but in times of uncertainty real leaders are most needed – to guide and inspire a people, to push through the noise, recognise what really matters, and accomplish missions critical to all citizens.

“Most Americans rightly consider it an honour to cast their vote for a leader they believe will best serve the nation. For me, for the future of our country, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe we are best served by voting for [Trump].”

“Godspeed President Trump, and God Bless the United States of America,” he concluded after his “wholehearted” endorsement.

https://t.co/oZekfkFKVZ



A half-Century ago, it was an honor to serve my country in the effort to put a human being on the Moon. I am proud of what we accomplished then and I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of an enduring human presence in space – it is a calling that runs… — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 30, 2024

Which key American celebrities have not endorsed any candidate in the election?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Despite his past support for Barack Obama and Joe Biden in previous elections, The Rock claimed in April 2024 that he would not be urging people to vote one way or another in April 2024.

“Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no,” he told Fox News. “I realise now going into this election, I will not do that.”

Pharrell Williams

The music producer told The Hollywood Reporter in September: “I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for].

“There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you’. When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and shit, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’.”

He added: “I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote.

“I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”

Sabrina Carpenter

Interestingly, Sabrina Carpenter partnered with the charity HeadCount, which aims to get young people involved in politics, earlier this year.

However, unlike many of her pop peers like Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX (who is British, but has spoken favourably about Kamala Harris), the chart-topping singer drew the line at endorsing one candidate or another.

Kelly Clarkson

“What I’m hearing from everyone is that they’re just exhausted and feel powerless and ‘even if I do vote, what is going to matter?’” Kelly Clarkson said on her talk show earlier this year.

However, while she followed this by imploring her viewers to vote in the upcoming election, she has never actually gone as far as endorsing a candidate.

Miley Cyrus

In previous elections, Miley Cyrus has shown her support for the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and was among those congratulating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris immediately after their victory in the 2020 election.

However, this time around, she’s not voiced support for Harris, although reports claimed that the Grammy winner did allow Harris to use her signature hit Party In The USA at her political rallies.

Dolly Parton

Fans of Dolly Parton will know that throughout her decades in the music industry she has always remained tight-lipped when it comes to the specifics of politics.

“Of course, I have my opinion, but I learned years ago to keep my mouth shut about things,” she claimed back in 2019, and stayed true to her words in the two elections that followed.

What did Chappell Roan say about endorsing a candidate for president?

Chappell Roan via Associated Press

Woman of the hour Chappell Roan caused a big stir over the summer when she said that she wouldn’t be endorsing one candidate over another due to “problems on both sides”, namely transgender rights and the US’ role in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city,” she explained.

However, as Chappell’s words began being twisted in the media, she spoke out yet again, confirming that although she personally would be voting for Harris, she was “not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable”.

