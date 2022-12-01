Kanye West Tells Alex Jones He Sees 'Good Things About Hitler' In Bizarre Interview

Rap mogul Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, praised Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones that was too bizarre and potentially career-ending to be called a mere trainwreck.

During an appearance on Infowars on Thursday with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the rapper defended Hitler after Jones tried to minimise Ye’s anti-Semitism by saying “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonised”.

In response, Ye felt obliged to defend the man responsible for millions of deaths during World War II by extolling the German dictator’s “value”.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. I love everyone,” said Ye, who was inexplicably wearing a black mask covering his head and face.

The rapper then went on another anti-Semitic tangent. “The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”

He also falsely claimed that Hitler “invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician”.

Ye added: “You can’t say out loud that this person never did anything good, and I’m done with that, I’m done with the classifications, and every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Jones, meanwhile, compared Israel’s Covid-19 vaccine policies to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele’s gruesome medical experiments on death camp prisoners.

You may like Hitler, Kanye, but he would not have liked you.



You have unleashed hate against Jews, amplifying some of the oldest antisemitic tropes - not a dog-whistle to anti-Jewish racists, more like a megaphone.



Nazism is a bad look. pic.twitter.com/GuMXNE2fmL — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) December 1, 2022

We're all gawking at Kanye saying he sees "good things about Hitler" but i can't escape the absolute dread that people who know no better and look up to this man and stumble upon this interview will be moved, even on the margins, by him. This is not a clown show. It's dangerous. — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 1, 2022

Every Right Wing Show Host: We are going to have Kanye West on television to set the record straight about why this genius has been misunderstood



Kanye West: I love Hitler — steven ''italian elon musk'' monacelli (@stevanzetti) December 1, 2022

Ye has a net and a bottle of a Yoo-hoo and he’s doing his impression of Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/N9COttylYZ — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2022

Kanye West is blaming the entire Jewish community for his bad business deals. That’s what’s happening. He is echoing centuries-old antisemitic tropes, straight up praising murderous Hitler, and targeting millions of people all because he’s unhappy with his contracts. Just sick. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) December 1, 2022

I’m old enough to remember when people mocked the reporting that Kanye has been praising Hitler in work settings for years because it relied heavily on anonymous sources — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) December 1, 2022

The House Judiciary GOP tweet saying "Kanye. Elon. Trump" has been deleted after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars and praised Hitler pic.twitter.com/syUbYNfbv9 — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) December 1, 2022

Ye has reportedly been pro-Hitler for a while.