Kanye West Tells Alex Jones He Sees 'Good Things About Hitler' In Bizarre Interview

Rap mogul Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, praised Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones that was too bizarre and potentially career-ending to be called a mere trainwreck.
During an appearance on Infowars on Thursday with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, the rapper defended Hitler after Jones tried to minimise Ye’s anti-Semitism by saying “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonised”.
In response, Ye felt obliged to defend the man responsible for millions of deaths during World War II by extolling the German dictator’s “value”.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. I love everyone,” said Ye, who was inexplicably wearing a black mask covering his head and face.
The rapper then went on another anti-Semitic tangent. “The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.”
He also falsely claimed that Hitler “invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician”.
Ye added: “You can’t say out loud that this person never did anything good, and I’m done with that, I’m done with the classifications, and every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
Jones, meanwhile, compared Israel’s Covid-19 vaccine policies to the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele’s gruesome medical experiments on death camp prisoners.
You can see the segment below.
Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts.
Ye has reportedly been pro-Hitler for a while.
Last month, NBC News reported that he paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he had praised both Hitler and the Nazis in business meetings.