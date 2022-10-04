Rapper and fashion designer Kanye West was met with criticism on Monday after he wore a shirt emblazoned with the divisive phrase ‘White Lives Matter’ on its back to a surprise showcase of his new Yeezy line at Paris Fashion Week.

The phrase itself was previously categorised by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate slogan. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group that grew into a movement as “a racist response to the civil rights movement Black Lives Matter”.

The front of Ye’s shirt featured a photograph of the late John Paul II. Some of the models on the catwalk of his show also wore shirts with the same message, The Guardian reported.

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, walked the runway for Balenciaga.

He told the audience before the showcase of his own collection: “I am Ye and everyone here knows that I am the leader.”

Watch footage of Kanye’s latest show in the video below:

On Tuesday morning, he shared a post on his Instagram story which he described Black Lives Matter as a “scam”:

A screenshot of Ye's message which he wrote after his show at Paris Fashion Week Instagram/Kanye West

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2022

What #KanyeWest is doing is not only intellectually dishonest it’s irresponsible and borderline dangerous. — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) October 3, 2022

Kanye West after Hurricane Katrina: “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”



Kanye West after he married Kim Kardashian and became a Trump-supporting Republican: “White Lives Matter”



🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/c3xudm7x3Q — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 3, 2022

Musician and actor Jaden Smith, the son of Oscar winner Will Smith, also appeared to respond to Ye’s attire with these critical tweets:

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

True Leaders Lead — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022