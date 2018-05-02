Kanye West Sparks Fresh Outrage By Claiming 400 Years Of Black Slavery Was A 'Choice'

Kanye West has sparked major outrage after suggesting 400 years of black slavery was a “choice”. The rapper left one TMZ employee “disappointed, appalled and unbelievably hurt” after he made the comments on one of the US website’s live broadcasts. Kanye had appeared on the stream to discuss the recent controversy he caused when he tweeted his support for US president Donald Trump last week. However, he ended up creating another storm with a set of shocking remarks about slavery.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Kanye West has suggested 400 years of black slavery was a "choice"

He said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice,” he said. “You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. “I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. “Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

Kanye West stirs up the TMZ newsroom over TRUMP, SLAVERY and FREE THOUGHT. There's A LOT more that went down ... and the fireworks are exploding on @TMZLive today. Check your local listings for show times. pic.twitter.com/jwVsJCMPiq — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2018

One of the site’s employees, Van Lathan, was not willing to put up with Kanye’s comments, and called him out, adding he had “morphed into something that’s not real”. When Kanye asked if he was “thinking free and feeling free”, Van replied: “I actually don’t think you’re thinking anything. “I think what you’re doing right now is actually the absence of thought. And the reason why I feel like that is because, Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion. You’re entitled to believe whatever you want,” he said. Lathan continued: “But there is fact, and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything that you just said. And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was a choice. “Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled and, brother, I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that’s not real.” The clip then went viral, with Kanye on the receiving end of a backlash, with the hashtag # IfSlaveryWasAChoice also trending on Twitter.

My ancestors were killed, beaten, raped, hung, molested, gunned down, abused, sold, separated from their families, stripped of their rights, reduced to 3/5ths of a person, treated like they were nothing, and you have the AUDACITY. TO SAY. THAT. SLAVERY. WAS. A. CHOICE? @kanyewest — ig: @kimberlynicoledouglas (@kimberlynic0le_) May 2, 2018

For Kanye West to say slavery was a choice is an insult to his race, to those who suffered through it , to the whites and blacks who fought and died to stop it and to all those who are still fighting to end racism . He's a disgusting human being . — Randy Kennedy (@randyrocks08) May 2, 2018

Kanye West said SLAVERY WAS A CHOICE for the black people !! 😱😱

I'm so glad someone made him choke on his opinion this time. 👏👏✊ pic.twitter.com/QKWfI8ioGH — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) May 2, 2018

Don't forget: Slavery wasn’t a fucking choice, but spending money on Kanye’s next album is. He can keep his music. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 2, 2018

Kanye is dead wrong. Offensively so. Slavery is not a choice. But what is a choice, is listening to his music, buying his branded products and following him on Twitter.



Jeesh. And I thought nobody could be dumber than Ben Carson saying slaves were immigrants. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) May 2, 2018

I’m genuinely shook that Kanye really believes slavery was a “choice”. The ignorance🙄 wow — Khanyisa Sambo (@tsongadelight) May 2, 2018

Maybe Kanye dropped out of college before they had a chance to teach him about slavery. 👀 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) May 2, 2018

It is clear that @kanyewest is being sensational for the sake of publicity. I could care less about that. But for you to use the murder and holocaust of slavery for your own self aggrandizement is at the core of your vile appeasement of white supremacists. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) May 2, 2018

Don’t usually get caught up in commenting about stuff like this but I saw what Kanye West said and I was ASHAMED. 400 Years of slavery a CHOICE???? Really! All I’ll say is this: I’m incredibly proud of that staffer from TMZ. Brilliant, Eloquent & totally appropriate response.#WTH — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 2, 2018

Kanye later took to the social media site in an attempt to clarify his comments, claiming he was misinterpreted. He wrote: “Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. “They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut.” He later added: “The reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea. “Once again I am being atacked for presenting new ideas.”

to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

They cut out our tongues so we couldn't communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

once again I am being attacked for presenting new ideas — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018