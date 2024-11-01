Jennifer Lopez has condemned Donald Trump after a string of racist remarks were made on stage at one of his rallies last week.
On Thursday, the Jenny From The Block singer joined Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas, where she addressed a joke made by a comic at Trump’s rally referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage”.
Introducing herself as “an American woman” and a “proud daughter and son of Puerto Rico”, the chart-topping singer branded Trump “the biggest adversary America has internally ever had”, and accused him of “consistently working to divide us” throughout his tenure in politics.
She said: “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”
“I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans,” Jen added. “I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy – and, in this case, the good girl – wins.”
Since the weekend, Trump has distanced himself from comic Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks, insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he has “no idea who he is”.
“I don’t want anybody making nasty jokes or stupid jokes, and probably he shouldn’t have been there, yeah,” the Republican presidential candidate added later in the interview.
As well as Jennifer Lopez, Kamala Harris has scored a slew of A-list supporters in recent weeks, including pop singers Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Billie Eilish, and award-winning actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker.
Jennifer was previously a guest performer at US president Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, where she infamously launched into a rendition of Let’s Get Loud alongside performances of This Land Is Your Land and America the Beautiful.