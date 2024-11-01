Jennifer Lopez on stage in Las Vegas with Kamala Harris via Associated Press

Jennifer Lopez has condemned Donald Trump after a string of racist remarks were made on stage at one of his rallies last week.

On Thursday, the Jenny From The Block singer joined Kamala Harris at a rally in Las Vegas, where she addressed a joke made by a comic at Trump’s rally referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage”.

Advertisement

Introducing herself as “an American woman” and a “proud daughter and son of Puerto Rico”, the chart-topping singer branded Trump “the biggest adversary America has internally ever had”, and accused him of “consistently working to divide us” throughout his tenure in politics.

She said: “At Madison Square Garden, he reminded us who he really is and how he really feels. It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character.”

Donald Trump via Associated Press

“I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans,” Jen added. “I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy – and, in this case, the good girl – wins.”

Advertisement

Since the weekend, Trump has distanced himself from comic Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks, insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he has “no idea who he is”.

“I don’t want anybody making nasty jokes or stupid jokes, and probably he shouldn’t have been there, yeah,” the Republican presidential candidate added later in the interview.