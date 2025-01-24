Demi Moore Had A Very Emotional Reaction To Landing Her First Oscar Nomination

Demi Moore via Associated Press

Demi Moore had a very emotional reaction to the news that she’d been nominated for an Oscar for the first time in her almost-50-year acting career.

“Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honour and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams,” she gushed to People.

“Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents. I am deeply humbled.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Demi admitted the last few weeks have been full of highs and lows, as fires continue to cause destruction across California.

She said: “I don’t know that I’m quite in my body. Life has been full of contrast with all that’s been going on, such incredible highs and devastating lows.

“Last night a new fire broke out in Los Angeles, and I was on alert all night because it wasn’t that far from us. I’m feeling some deep humility on many, many levels.”

Demi Moore in character as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance Christine Tamalet/Mubi

Asked about The Substance’s rare five nominations for a horror movie, Demi noted: “I’ve said many times, but this could have been an absolute disaster. There were certain parallels with this film and Ghost.

“My youngest child and her fiancé, just this past week, said they’d never seen Ghost and needed to watch it. I couldn’t do it, but they got me to watch the second half. I haven’t seen that film in maybe 30 years.

“But Ghost defied the norm by mixing genres. It had real heart and comedy, but it expanded toward a new way of thinking about loss. It’s been a very interesting journey.”

Earlier this month, Demi won her first Golden Globe for her performance in The Substance, in which she plays a faded movie star who takes a mysterious drug that generates a younger, “hotter” version of herself.