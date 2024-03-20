Demi Moore Shares Poignant Birthday Message To Ex Husband Bruce Willis

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Demi Moore has shared a touching birthday message for her ex husband Bruce Willis.

The Ghost actor posted that she was “grateful” to the Die Hard star in an Instagram tribute on his 69th birthday, after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) last year.

Bruce and Willis were married for 13 years and share three daughters together, Scout, Rumer and Tallulah.

“Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you,” Demi captioned a post on Instagram, alongside a picture of her perching on the sofa arm in arm with Bruce.

She also shared a photo of Bruce playing with his granddaughter and a throwback of the action star with his three daughters.

The Fifth Element actor retired in 2022 after his family revealed he has aphasia, which has since developed to FTD.

The NHS describes frontotemporal dementia as an “uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language”.

The actor is now married to Emma Heming Willis, with the pair sharing two younger daughters, Evelyn, aged 10, and 12-year-old Mabel.

Back in October, it was revealed that Bruce was “not totally verbal”.

Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron also said that the once “voracious reader” was no longer able to do so.

Emma has been open about the challenges that come with being a caregiver for a loved one with dementia, revealing last year that she often struggles with “guilt”.

It came after she posted a candid video about her approach to life since her husband’s dementia diagnosis, sharing that she has to “make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life that I can”.

