Denise Van Outen has opened up about how lockdown helped heal her rift with former Big Breakfast co-presenter Johnny Vaughan. The pair have been back in contact in recent months after first falling out when Denise discovered Johnny was renegotiating his contract without telling her. They were briefly reunited on Capital FM’s breakfast show in 2008, but Denise left after only six months.

Ken McKay/Shutterstock Johnny and Denise on The Big Breakfast in 1997

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Denise revealed how the pandemic led to a reconciliation, telling hosts Susanna Reid and Alistair Campbell: “Lockdown did a lot of things for a lot of friendships and people reconnecting and some people, their relationship went to dust. “We were that lucky partnership that got back in touch. “I would love to work with him again, we both said we’d like to do something… we have started conversations.” Susanna also asked Denise about the rumours of The Big Breakfast returning for a reunion for its 30th anniversary and Denise said: “It is just that, it’s a rumour. I think this has come from me reconnecting with Johnny over the last year – we’ve been doing a lot of chatting. “We never really had a major fall out, our careers went on different paths, we’ve reconnected. I’ve got a lot of love for Johnny, always have and we’ve got a very similar humour.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Denise appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain

While Denise did say chatter about a Big Breakfast reunion were just “rumours”, she might have had something to do with starting them. Last month, she told MailOnline that it “would be nice to do something to mark the 30th anniversary”, revealing there had been “conversations”. She continued: “The original house has so many great memories and it would be amazing if we could return and film there, even though it’s been renovated. “We’d want to see all the old faces return and play some of the old games too. I’m sure the fans would love it and see it as a real nostalgia trip.”

Ken McKay/Shutterstock The pair hosted The Big Breakfast together for four years